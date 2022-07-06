Cooper Financial Group Has $591,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,079,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.