Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $17,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

AMPH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

