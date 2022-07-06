Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Frederick Hallsworth Acquires 84,808 Shares of Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Frederick Hallsworth acquired 84,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $20,353.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,861.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Quotient stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.80.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Quotient by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 338,505 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
