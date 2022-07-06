Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,013 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,336,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

