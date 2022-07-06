Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 20,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 594,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,699.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pardeep Nijhawan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 5,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 2,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,600.00.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) by 1,518.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Edesa Biotech worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.