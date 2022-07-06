ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider William J. Loewenthal Sells 3,115 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $43,516.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE CHPT opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $32.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
