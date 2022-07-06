ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider William J. Loewenthal Sells 3,115 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $43,516.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CHPT opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $32.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHPT. B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

