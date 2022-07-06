Cooper Financial Group Acquires 1,009 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $286.96 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.