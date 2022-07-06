Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $286.96 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.58 and a 200-day moving average of $336.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

