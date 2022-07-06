George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

WNGRF stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. George Weston has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 1.55%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

