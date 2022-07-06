George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
WNGRF stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. George Weston has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.53.
About George Weston (Get Rating)
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on George Weston (WNGRF)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.