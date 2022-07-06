Quaero Capital S.A. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.5% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $239.97 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.43 and its 200-day moving average is $253.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

