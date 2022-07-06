Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives $10.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.69.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $783.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.72. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

