Financial Review: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Vuzix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 8.70 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Vuzix $13.16 million 35.46 -$40.38 million ($0.70) -10.47

Vuzix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BlackSky Technology and Vuzix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vuzix has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.35%. Given Vuzix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Vuzix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -87.50% -30.90% Vuzix -376.45% -30.12% -29.30%

Summary

Vuzix beats BlackSky Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Vuzix (Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, direct to commercial customers, and via online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in Europe and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

