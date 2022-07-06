Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE USA opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.12. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.07.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$33.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.0298305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

