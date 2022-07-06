Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) vs. IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Head to Head Comparison

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -20.25% -14.48% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,034.13% -117.95% -104.95%

This table compares Aurora Innovation and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 29.21 -$755.45 million N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 41.41 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -2.43

IDEX Biometrics ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aurora Innovation and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 330.42%. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.32%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

