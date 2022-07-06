Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $256.00

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 256.30 ($3.10), with a volume of 2016336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.80 ($3.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £888.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 353.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

