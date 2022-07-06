Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) Insider Michael (Mike) Davis Buys 90,277 Shares of Stock

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Davis acquired 90,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$15,347.09 ($10,511.71).

Michael (Mike) Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Michael (Mike) Davis acquired 60,277 shares of Felix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$13,441.77 ($9,206.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd develops and sells cloud-based SaaS solutions for contractors and vendors in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers solutions in the areas of vendor management, procurement schedule, sourcing, contract, and vendor marketplace and information services. It primarily provides Felix Vendor Marketplace, an online construction marketplace for contractors and vendors to list, find, and hire equipment and subcontractors.

