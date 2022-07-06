WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.01

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.01 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 82923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

