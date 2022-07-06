Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Rises By 21.0%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,694,900 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Trainline has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.27) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.72) to GBX 292 ($3.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

