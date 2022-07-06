Short Interest in Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Decreases By 17.9%

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UPIN opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Universal Power Industry has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
Universal Power Industry Company Profile (Get Rating)
