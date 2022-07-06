Short Interest in Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Decreases By 17.9%

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPIN opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Universal Power Industry has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Universal Power Industry Company Profile

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

