Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Declines By 18.4%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westhaven Gold (WTHVF)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.