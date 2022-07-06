Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Declines By 18.4%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

