easyJet (LON:EZJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $338.25

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 338.25 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 345.50 ($4.18), with a volume of 9735960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.30 ($4.36).

Several research firms recently weighed in on EZJ. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.69) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.90) to GBX 490 ($5.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.35) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.08) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.48) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 682.27 ($8.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 474.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 545.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,047.75).

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

