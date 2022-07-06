TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $351.91

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 351.91 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 354.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 594250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.50 ($4.35).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 403.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 445.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In other TR Property Investment Trust news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis purchased 4,772 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £19,899.24 ($24,096.92).

About TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.