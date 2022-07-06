Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $132.70

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.70 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 137.40 ($1.66), with a volume of 67165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.20 ($1.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JUP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 222 ($2.69).

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £760.18 million and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.83.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,181.88).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

