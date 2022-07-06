abrdn (LON:ABDN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $148.75

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 148.95 ($1.80), with a volume of 4581951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.55 ($1.87).

ABDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.26) price target on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 191.71 ($2.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

