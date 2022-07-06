TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $141.40

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141.40 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 145.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 436931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.60 ($1.85).

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 280 ($3.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TI Fluid Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 324 ($3.92).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £759.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7,280.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.68.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.