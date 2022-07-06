boohoo group (LON:BOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.40

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.40 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 55.06 ($0.67), with a volume of 13207496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.48 ($0.67).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.82) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 188.89 ($2.29).

The company has a market cap of £729.30 million and a P/E ratio of -183.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

