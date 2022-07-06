CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $21.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

CTRE stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

