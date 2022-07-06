Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 197,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HP. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

HP opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.