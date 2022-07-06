Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,458 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,484 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,070.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 845,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

