Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

