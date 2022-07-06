ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Position Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of HACK opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65.

