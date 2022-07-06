Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,082 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

