Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

STM opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.90. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

