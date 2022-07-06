Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,657 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.