Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,022 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in First Horizon by 708.9% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 132,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 116,550 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

