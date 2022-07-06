Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,090 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $189,342,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after buying an additional 2,240,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DraftKings by 854.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after buying an additional 1,993,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 1,030.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 647,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 590,654 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

