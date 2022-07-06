Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,486 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,012,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,507,000 after purchasing an additional 152,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

