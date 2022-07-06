Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA) Insider Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway Acquires 85,347 Shares of Stock

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA – Get Rating) insider Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway bought 85,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,560.90 ($38,055.41).

Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway bought 75,186 shares of Artrya stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,517.81 ($25,697.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 27.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Artrya Limited operates as a medical technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) powered image-analysis software to enhance the detection and management of coronary artery disease. It offers Salix, a cloud-based software that uses its proprietary AI algorithms to interpret data from coronary computed tomography angiography scans and delivers findings in a single point of care solution.

