Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,000. Also, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$275,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,000.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.31.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$273.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 1.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

