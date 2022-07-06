SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stake Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,244,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,716,000 after acquiring an additional 248,473 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,808,000 after purchasing an additional 280,912 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

