Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Head to Head Comparison

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Geron and Mateon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Geron presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 203.87%. Given Geron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Geron is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Geron has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Geron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Geron and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron -8,584.92% -85.84% -52.28% Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Geron and Mateon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron $1.39 million 491.50 -$116.11 million ($0.36) -5.03 Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A

Mateon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Geron.

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats Geron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geron (Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Mateon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

