Head-To-Head Comparison: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for comScore and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.01%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than MJ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares comScore and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $367.01 million 0.49 -$50.04 million ($0.45) -4.42 MJ $240,000.00 75.34 $3.53 million N/A N/A

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -6.19% -11.03% -3.56% MJ N/A 59.80% 29.37%

Summary

comScore beats MJ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

comScore Company Profile (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

MJ Company Profile (Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

