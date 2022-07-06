Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,792,000 after buying an additional 290,601 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,988,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,201,000 after buying an additional 106,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,493,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,287,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,275,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,876,000 after buying an additional 40,165 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.