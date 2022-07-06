Fifth Third Bancorp Has $638,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

