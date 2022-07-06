ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

