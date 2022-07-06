Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 7,414 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 2,496.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 538 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $31,370.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,086.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $43,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,482,062. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -106.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.