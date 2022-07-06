Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,625 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

