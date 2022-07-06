Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

