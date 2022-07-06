Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 209,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

