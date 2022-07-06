Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 464,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after buying an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $20,239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

NYSE BTT opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.33%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.